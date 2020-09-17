The 2020 Applause Award postponed until 2021

The Applause Award is the theme- and amusement parks industry’s oldest and most prestigious award. This year it is 40 years since the very first Applause Award was presented. But due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, the 2020 award will be postponed until 2021.

On September 4, 2020 IAAPA announced that the association had decided to cancel IAAPA Expo 2020 due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

Given this cancellation, and because of continuing limitations to operating schedules of the competing parks, the Applause Award Board of Governors has decided to postpone the 2020 Applause Award to November 2021.

‘It is of course with a heavy heart, that we postpone this anniversary edition of the Applause Award, but we look forward to presenting the award to one of the three world-class finalists on November 16, 2021’, says Andreas Veilstrup Andersen, CEO and President at Liseberg.

Information about previous winners, award criteria and the Applause Award Board of Governors can be found at the Applause Award website.