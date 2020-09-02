Swim into Shark Reef Aquarium’s all-new adventure “Undersea Explorer”

LAS VEGAS — Sharks. Humpback whales. Underwater wildlife. Guests will get an up-close-and-personal look at these mysterious creatures with the “ Undersea Explorer Virtual Reality Theater,” an all-new attraction from Immotion. The newest addition to Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, this immersive experience center features state-of-the-art, motion platform VR technology transporting guests to the ocean’s depths.

These experiences, created by Immotion’s Emmy Award-winning documentary team, presents live-action educational and adventurous content guided by marine biologists and wildlife experts. With a mission to support marine conservation through the creation of engaging events, “Undersea Explorer” features cutting-edge technology syncing 360-degree stereoscopic VR with dynamic motion seating for the ultimate below-the-sea adventure.

As part of the “Undersea Explorer” exhibition, attendees can explore various experiences including:

“Shark Dive” – “Swim” with marine biologist Matthew Smukall and Shark Whisperer Mike Dornellas as they dive among tiger sharks and hammerheads. The dive features the world’s first VR POV Shark Cam from a camera mounted on a shark’s dorsal fin!

– “Swim” with marine biologist Matthew Smukall and Shark Whisperer Mike Dornellas as they dive among tiger sharks and hammerheads. The dive features the world’s first VR POV Shark Cam from a camera mounted on a shark’s dorsal fin! “Swimming with Humpbacks” – Follow marine biologist/cameraman Jeff Hester as he sets out to learn about the behavior of mother humpback whales and their calves. Track a newborn and its mom undersea and see how the behavior of the mother evolves as the calf matures.

– Follow marine biologist/cameraman Jeff Hester as he sets out to learn about the behavior of mother humpback whales and their calves. Track a newborn and its mom undersea and see how the behavior of the mother evolves as the calf matures. Take a “Jawsome” selfie in the hyper-realistic shark cage, learn about the amazing anatomy of the humpback whale, track the real-time movement of sharks around the world and learn the secrets of the humpback whale songs – all activities guests can experience in the virtual undersea adventure pre-show area.

“At a time when getting out of the house feels like a luxury, it’s a thrill to open our doors and let the public experience ‘Undersea Explorer,’” said Rod Findley, Group Commercial Director of Immotion. “We’ve created a safe, educational and adventurous way to explore underwater wildlife and hope that guests become passionate about oceanic conservation through this unique VR experience.”

Health & Safety

The “Undersea Explorer” pre-show activities and lobby abide by the six-foot physical distancing protocols.

Theater seats are cleaned and the VR goggles are sanitized in a UV light machine after each viewing.

Hand-sanitizing stations are available throughout the venue.

For more information about MGM Resorts’ Health & Safety Plan, please visit mgmresorts.com.

“Undersea Explorer” is included in the admission to Shark Reef Aquarium which is open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. To manage capacity limits and provide for physical distancing, Shark Reef Aquarium has timed ticket entry. Tickets can be purchased online and information on pricing is available here. Advance reservations are recommended. Must be 5 years or older to experience the “Undersea Explorer Virtual Reality Theater.”