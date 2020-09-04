Sneak peek of Gateway Ticketing Systems at AZA 2020 Virtual Annual Conference

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems®, the world leader in guest experience solutions for the attractions industry, is sponsoring and exhibiting at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums 2020 Virtual Annual Conference from September 14 – 18. Since this is the first time Gateway will be exhibiting 100% virtually at AZA, they developed some first-time strategies to help make the show engaging and relevant for their booth visitors.

Gateway recently released a new video highlighting the features and functions of their Galaxy Guest Experience solution specifically for Zoos & Aquariums. Learn how Galaxy handles your ticketing, marketing and operational needs. Then how it collects all that behavioral and transactional data, giving you a complete view of each guest and allowing you to personalize every visit.

On Monday Evening, Sept. 14 from 5 – 7 PM EST, Gateway is holding a Zoo and Aquarium Happy Hour. Hosted by Derek Chapin and Jamie Flaherty from Gateway, the team and attendees will be hanging out and catching up with the friends and colleagues they won’t get to physically see at the show this year. So stop by Gateway’s booth around 5 PM on Monday to access the happy hour, or click the link below at that time.

Gateway Ticketing will hold a special installment of their Webinar Wednesdays series just for Zoos & Aquariums during the conference. Join Randy Josselyn, Matthew Hoenstine and several panelists from Zoos and Aquariums like yours as they discuss best practices for delivering your very best guest experience now and when you reopen, despite coronavirus.

They’ve already locked in panelists from The San Diego Zoo and Aquarium of the Pacific.