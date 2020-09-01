SeaWorld Orlando announces new limited capacity fall special events and launches new 2021 Fun Card

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer may be coming to an end, but at SeaWorld Orlando, that means the fun has just begun! This fall, SeaWorld offers the perfect variety of seasonal events for guests of all ages, modified with enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity, and included with park admission. From the park’s Craft Beer Festival to Halloween Spooktacular to the award-winning Christmas Celebration, with the return of the Fun Card, guests can safely experience the park over and over again through 2021!

The best way to safely experience all that SeaWorld Orlando has to offer this fall and beyond is with a Fun Card. For a limited time, for the price of $109.99 for a SeaWorld Fun Card, $79.99 for an Aquatica Fun Card, or $164.98 for access to both parks, guests can visit the parks for FREE for the rest of 2020, and come back as many times as they want until the end of 2021 – for one low price.¹ This is the best deal of the year for guests who take advantage of this special offer now.

In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity for events will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to explore the park’s 200 acres and maintain social distancing in a safe environment. Guests are encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and limited to manage capacity. Reservations can be made at https://seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations/

Electric Ocean

As the sun goes down, SeaWorld comes alive with the glow of Electric Ocean Remix. Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets, with safe physical distancing. The fun glows on with Light Up The Sky, a music, lights, fireworks, and pyrotechnic spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above. Put a charge in your summer at SeaWorld’s Electric Ocean Remix on Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays through September 6 included with park admission.

Craft Beer Festival

SeaWorld is serving up an incredible party for craft beer lovers across the park’s expansive grounds! SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival features more than 100 crafts brews. Sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local Florida favorites and savor more than 20 food items expertly paired to match your preferred brew. Modified with health and safety enhancements, this is the one craft beer celebration you won’t want to miss. The fun is brewing this year during weekends through September 20 and is included with park admission.

SeaWorld Spooktacular

It’s an ocean of safe Halloween fun for the whole family at SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween Spooktacular! During this modified daytime event, guests can safely explore our slightly spooky trick or treat trail and meet silly Halloween characters with physical distancing protocols in place, and much more during this safe, family-friendly event. SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular will return starting September 19 through November 1 and is included in park admission.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is where holiday traditions are made, with delicious food, stunning live shows, delightful holiday shopping and joyous entertainment – all designed with enhanced health and safety measures in mind including limited capacity to create plenty of space for social distancing. SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration brings together family fun and holiday traditions in a safe environment on select nights, November 23 through December 31, and is included with park admission.

“Just because summer is wrapping up, doesn’t mean the fun stops at SeaWorld and Aquatica. Our incredible events line up with limited capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols gives our guests the chance to safely enjoy everything the park has to offer with friends and family,” said Kyle Miller, President of SeaWorld Orlando. “We are also very excited to debut the 2021 Fun Card so that our guests can experience all of these great, limited capacity events, and the rest of the park for the remainder of 2020 and for all of 2021 at our lowest price of the entire year.”