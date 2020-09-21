Rides 4 U, US Thrill Rides double-down to offer Unicoaster

ORLANDO — US Thrill Rides has created a new model of its tried-and-true Unicoaster. Called the Unicoaster Roulette, the new version is designed to look like a giant roulette wheel. Fittingly, it has the tag line of “The Game You Can Ride,” since a lucky rider can hit a winning number. A rider can be thrilled and win a prize all at the same time.

Rides 4 U, of Somerville, N.J., is pleased to announce that the company is teaming up with US Thrill Rides to market and sell the new Unicoaster ride to the amusement industry. These two industry leaders have now joined forces to introduce one of the most exciting and innovative new ride concepts to our industry. The companies invite the industry to take a look at this new and unique feature ride attraction for future attraction plans. The Unicoaster is the next step in the evolution of amusement rides.

The ride has all the design and technology as the existing US Thrill Rides Unicoaster in that the rider has control of their experience. They can spin their vehicles forward and backward or not spin it at all.

In this new concept, riders can win a prize or prizes depending on where the ride stops. There are two variables that can determine a winner. One is that the giant rolling wheel stops on the track on a certain number, like Red 24. The other is where the top of wheel, that also is shaped as a roulette wheel, hits a number.

“We’re excited to add the Unicoaster, manufactured by Visa, to our lineup of ride offerings,” stated Len Soled of Rides 4 U. “The thrill factor and unique added game aspect make this ride a sure bet for fun!”

Repeat riders are anticipated with the added appeal of winning prizes. Venues can tailor the prize to fit their needs. Casinos can even offer cash jackpots, making Unicoaster Roulette a centerpiece ride.

The Unicoaster is 60 feet in diameter with eight arms and 16 seats. The cars are spaced 12 feet apart. It measures 18 feet tall. The ride capacity is 196 people per hour, which generates a two-minute ride cycle.

Please feel contact either Len Soled or Earl Heller at Rides 4 U (908-526-8009) or Mike Gutknecht at US Thrill Rides (801-879-1219) for additional information.