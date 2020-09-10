Osool Entertainment goes cashless with Semnox Solutions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Semnox has added another feather to its cap with Osool Entertainment implementing the Semnox arcade cashless system at its first store in Riyadh.

Osool Entertainment’s offer focuses on various indoor entertainment activities including Go-Karting in Doos, Softplay for Kids in Lambee and Arcade store in Fizz. Customers of all age groups can experience the joy of gaming at any of their locations.

“We were looking for a card system that could handle our multiple entertainment activities and that would allow our customers to move seamlessly from one activity to another. Semnox has delivered as per their commitments and we are proud to launch their cashless system in our first store. We will move our other locations to cashless as well in upcoming weeks,” said Mr. Adbullah Noman, Technical Lead at Osool Entertainment.

“Osool Entertainment with their unique offerings in multiple stores stand out in the entertainment market in Saudi Arabia. Going cashless will immensely help their customers in utilizing their wallet across stores. In the current situation, going cashless is the need of the hour and our system serves this purpose with its RFID technology solution helping businesses like Osool Entertainment operate smoothly,” said Meghashyam, Client Manager (MEA) of Semnox Solutions.