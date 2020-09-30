October 2020 issue

The October 2020 issue of Amusement Today
  • Preview of WWA40 Virtual
  • The Golden State’s first mountain coaster
  • The return of Las Vegas attractions
  • The 108th Wyoming State Fair
  • China’s Playa Maya Water Park
  • Zebec’s success remains a family business
  • ProParks benefit from Innovative Attraction Management merger
  • Woman of Influence: Cathy Lawson
  • Intamin co-founder Robert Spieldiener leaves legacy
  • Mobile Wallet system from Embed combines safety and efficiency
  • Central Florida conjures up safe, spooky fun
  • Six Flags rethinks Halloween in the COVID era with HallowFest
  • AIMS Safety Seminar goes virtual in 2021 …and more!
