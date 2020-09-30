October 2020 issue
September 30, 2020
The October 2020 issue of Amusement Today
- Preview of WWA40 Virtual
- The Golden State’s first mountain coaster
- The return of Las Vegas attractions
- The 108th Wyoming State Fair
- China’s Playa Maya Water Park
- Zebec’s success remains a family business
- ProParks benefit from Innovative Attraction Management merger
- Woman of Influence: Cathy Lawson
- Intamin co-founder Robert Spieldiener leaves legacy
- Mobile Wallet system from Embed combines safety and efficiency
- Central Florida conjures up safe, spooky fun
- Six Flags rethinks Halloween in the COVID era with HallowFest
- AIMS Safety Seminar goes virtual in 2021 …and more!