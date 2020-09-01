NEAAPA Education Conference and Annual Meeting again postponed

In March of this year, NEAAPA had planned to hold it’s 107th Anniversary Education Conference and Annual Meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire. Great seminars and networking opportunities had been planned for the attendees. Two new NEAAPA Hall of Fame inductees were going to be honored as well.

In light of the travel and physical distancing issues that were escalating at the time, the decision was made to postpone the event to October with the hope that many of the restrictions would be lifted by then. As we close out August, we see that it is still not possible for NEAAPA to have a successful event in October with travel restrictions still in place for many states.

The Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone this year’s event, with the hope of having some type of gathering in Spring 2021. What form that will take hasn’t been determined at this time. All sponsorships and registrations will be applied to that upcoming event.

Should you have any questions, please call 877-999-8740 x701 or email secretary@neaapa.com.