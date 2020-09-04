ITPS launches new live podcast – I’M4FUN…with Dennis Speigel

International Theme Park Services, Inc. (“ITPS”) has launched a new LIVE podcast – I’M4FUN…with Dennis Speigel.

The ups and downs of the theme park and amusement industry can sometimes be hard to navigate, but the outcome is great reward, fun, and seeing smiles on people’s faces! Dennis Speigel, the Founder & CEO of International Theme Park Services (ITPS), has loved and served the amusement, theme park, and leisure industry for more than 50 years. He started as a ticket taker at age 13 and never looked back. His firm, ITPS, has been involved with over 500 projects in 50 countries. To his friends and collaborators, Dennis is often known as “Mr. Theme Park”. During each ITPS “I’m4Fun” podcast, Dennis engages with industry colleagues in a fun, entertaining, and motivating way. If you are an operator, supplier, or developer, no matter where you are in the world, you know first-hand about struggles, challenges, and successes you face. You know what works and what doesn’t work. Through honest conversations with industry leaders and peers, Dennis dives into behind-the-scenes stories and uncovers insights that speak to every aspect of the industry we all love. If you love the industry and all it stands for, come join Dennis in this illuminating journey.

For this inaugural ITPS podcast, Dennis will be joined by Jim Seay, President & Owner of Premier Rides. Jim is a safety industry expert and a globally respected industry icon. Hear how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted manufacturers and suppliers around the world in both the short and long term. Dennis and Jim will also discuss their insights on our industry’s performance, including how vendor transactions will be carried out in the future.

Dennis is pleased that Jim Seay has agreed to be his first guest in an exciting line-up of people and topics to come.

The inaugural podcast will broadcast live on Sep 9, 2020 10:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) and be available for video rebroadcast.