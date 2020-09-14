Historic Moulin Rouge sign to be re-illuminated in The Neon Museum boneyard on Sept. 16

For the first time since arriving at The Neon Museum Boneyard, the iconic Moulin Rouge sign will be re-illuminated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Museum President and Chief Executive Officer Rob McCoy invites media to witness the re-illumination of the Moulin Rouge sign during a private event with Councilman Cedric Crear, City of Las Vegas; and Claytee White, director, UNLV’s Oral History Research Center.

The monumental Moulin Rouge letters—one of The Neon Museum’s most historically significant Neon Boneyard sign exhibits—have been rearranged and re-electrified to accurately portray how the sign was originally displayed in 1955. These letters now join the growing number of illuminated Las Vegas neon signs on display in the Boneyard.

The Moulin Rouge was famous for being the first major racially integrated casino and, later, in March of 1960, played a crucial role in ending segregation in Las Vegas. The Moulin Rouge sign was designed by one of the few female sign designers of the era, Betty Willis, who spent several days researching Parisian-style fonts before drawing the entire sign by hand.

“We are thrilled to re-electrify the historic Moulin Rouge sign and illuminate this monumental piece of Las Vegas history,” said Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer, The Neon Museum.