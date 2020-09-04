Hawaiian Falls extends 2020 season past Labor Day

ROANOKE, Texas — For the first time in its nearly 20-year history in Texas, Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Roanoke, Mansfield and Waco are extending their summer season past Labor Day.

“The team worked very hard to get the parks open for the 2020 season,” said Hawaiian Falls Managing Director Ryan Forson. “With the added COVID-19 and government protocols, we are thankful we have been able to open every day since May 29. We have been following all protocols from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), as well as state and local guidelines to keep our guests and staff safe throughout the summer. We want to reward our season pass holders and loyal guests with more opportunities this month to gather as a family and create memories.”

Hawaiian Falls is adding bonus days on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13 from 11 am to 5 pm at Roanoke, Mansfield and Waco. Select attractions will be open and discounted tickets will be available online for only $15 (regular $31.99) for adults or children. Kids two and under are always free. 2020 and 2021 season pass holders can get in 30 minutes before the gates open to the public.

“While many waterparks across the country remained closed this summer, we worked with the CDC, International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, and the World Waterpark Association, as well as local and state officials, to ensure we could safely operate,” said Jason Martin, Area Director of Hawaiian Falls. “We also invested in each of our parks by building new attractions at Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco.”

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield opened Turtle Bay, a new family play area with five kids’ slides, a floating obstacle course, additional shade, seating and private cabanas.

The Roanoke park added Coconut Cove, a new activity pool with a a water basketball court, floating obstacle course, in-water lounge seats and private cabanas.

In Waco Hawaiian Falls debuted Kona Bay, a mega family play area anchored by a multilevel waterplay structure with 10 waterslide experiences and multiple water features for families to explore together.

All three waterparks are kicking off Labor Day weekend with a Friday Night Slides event 5 pm – 8 pm Friday, September 4. Tickets are only $10 at the parks. The waterparks will also open 10:30 am – 7 pm Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6, then 10:30 am – 6 pm on Monday, September 7 (Labor Day).