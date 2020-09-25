Gateway Ticketing Systems recognized with Industry Leader Golden Ticket Award by Amusement Today

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world-leader in providing guest experience solutions to the attractions space for 32 years, was awarded the Golden Ticket Industry Leader: Supplier Award on September 23 by Amusement Today.

For more than two decades, the prestigious Golden Ticket Awards have been among the most sought-after awards in the world of amusements and themed entertainment. Due to COVID-19, the awards could not progress as planned in 2020, but Amusement Today seized the moment to acknowledge strong decisions through a series of Industry Leader Awards.

Gateway Ticketing was recognized as the key industry leader in the Supplier category due to their award-winning Webinar Wednesdays series. Hosted by Randy Josselyn and Matthew Hoenstine, Webinar Wednesdays brings attractions together bi-weekly to share best practices for delivering their very best guest experience whether closed or reopened.

Amusement Today had this to say about Gateway:

As the pandemic unfolded, Gateway Ticketing Systems immediately became a moral support outlet through a series of webinars. With seasoned industry panelists offering advice — some of which had expertise from Asia parks who faced the crisis first — affected facilities began to forge their paths to navigate forward as confidently and informed as possible. Strategies for reopening and maximizing revenue streams with limited attendance became vital topics. Because of its level of service to the industry and its educational and informational webinars, Gateway Ticketing Systems is the recipient of the Golden Ticket Industry Leader: Supplier Award.

“This has been a challenging year, but there is still a tremendous amount of hard work going on. Amusement Today didn’t want to miss an opportunity to recognize those who continue to move the industry forward,” said Publisher Gary Slade.

“We could not be more proud to receive this award,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “When we first began Webinar Wednesdays, it was as a support outlet only for our customers. We never imagined it would grow to where it is today, reaching upwards of 800 professionals across the industry every week. It’s a testament to the hard work of our team at Gateway, and the willingness of the industry at large to come together, share best practices, and help everyone make it through this pandemic.”

The full Golden Ticket Awards issue is available to read online and download for free at: AmusementToday.com/digital and GoldenTicketAwards.com