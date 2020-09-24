Castle Park adds health & safety measures for new Halloween experience

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — NEW for 2020: Ghost Golf. Mini Golf, carnEVIL skill games, tasty treats and an outdoor trail of terror: Castle Park will offer SAFE & scary FUN for the whole family this October.

Looking for some fun this Halloween? Castle Park’s four award-winning miniature golf courses will remain open for the Halloween season! The golf patio will be decked out in Dia De Los Muertos decorations, and golfers have even reported numerous sightings of the Lady in White lurking around the windmill once dusk hits. Select arcade games an carnEVIL skill games will be available for guests to enjoy. While supplies last, all children 12 years of age and younger will receive a goodie bag with candy and coloring activities. For those brave enough to enter, an open air haunted Trail of Terrorawaits in Buccaneer Cove, brought to you by the monsters behind the making of Castle Dark.

Most importantly, Castle Park remains committed to providing a safe and fun environment for all Guests and Team Members. Capacity will be restricted each night. Temperature checks will be taken at the park entrance. Social distancing will be highly encouraged and facial coverings will be required at all times except for when guests are eating or drinking. All scare actors on the Trail of Terror will have facial coverings built into their costumes, and all scares will be from at least six feet away. Group outings for the trail will be limited to travel parties already visiting Castle Park together.

Castle Park will be open for Ghost Golf on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from October 2 through Halloween. The Ghost Golf package are available online for $19.99 per person. The Package includes mini golf, food, skill games & a walk through on the Trail of Terror! For more information, visit www.CastlePark.com.