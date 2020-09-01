Busch Gardens Tampa bay announces new limited capacity Bier Fest and launch of new 2021 Fun Card

TAMPA, Fla. — Guests looking for safe, year-round thrills, exciting seasonal events, and the opportunity to roam, explore, and enjoy the park’s 335 acres with limited capacity can now purchase a NEW 2021 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card and receive park admission for the rest of 2020 for FREE! By taking advantage of this new offer to enjoy fan-favorite seasonal events redesigned to promote the park’s enhanced health and safety measures including Bier Fest, Busch Gardens Tampa’s open-air fall festival, guests can also come back to visit again and again through 2021!

Raise a Glass for Bier Fest

NEW Dates: Saturdays & Sundays, Sept. 12 – Nov. 15

At this year’s event, the third year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can sip and savor seasonal brew offerings and new recipes featuring fall flavors at one of Florida’s most spacious outdoor theme parks. In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to enjoy Bier Fest every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 12 to Nov. 15.

From local craft brews and a curated selection of wines and specialty cocktails, to interesting international delights and unique snacks and meals, guests can explore 16 Bier Fest cabins spread out across the park’s open-air festival area featuring modified food and beverage serving procedures and contact-free transaction options. Guests can pair their favorite brew samples with delicious new beer-inspired dishes such as Sam Adams OctoberFest braised short ribs and New England IPA drunken shrimp tacos, and Yuengling Black & Tan chocolate cupcakes. Hearty fare is also offered at the Busch Bier Garten inside of the Garden Gate Café, including new dishes like Mojo roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos and loaded mac and cheese with creamy Budweiser cheese sauce topped with “boujee bacon” and onion strings.

For more details including the new menu, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/events/bier-fest/

For the best value to taste a variety of food and drink offerings, guests can purchase a Bier Fest Sampler Lanyard, starting at only $32.99 for a 5-sample punch card. Pass Members get an exclusive offer: 15 items for the same price as a 12-item Sampler, or three extra samples for FREE!

Park guests can enjoy fall fun from day to night, as Bier Fest favorites will also be available during the park’s separately ticketed night-time event, Howl-O-Scream, starting Friday, Sept. 25.

MORE Seasonal Excitement Coming Soon

Along with iconic thrill-rides and up-close animal experiences, special events throughout the year with limited capacity make each visit an amazing experience at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Visit BuschGardensTampa.com to learn more about upcoming seasonal events like Howl-O-Scream, Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Christmas Town.