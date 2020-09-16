Authentic Big E food favorites will again be made available to fair fans from throughout the region at The Big E Food-To-Go Drive Thru, sponsored by Westfield Bank, Sept. 22-27; Sept. 29-Oct. 4; Oct. 6-11; Oct. 13-18. Hours of operation are: Tues. to Thurs., 11am to 7pm; Fri., 10am to 8pm; Sat. & Sun., 9am to 7pm.

After social media comments and suggestions to bring back this opportunity, ESE created a more “user friendly” drive thru that includes tickets and timed entry reservations. All vendors are the same folks our fair patrons return each year to see and count on to provide top quality, innovative, fun, authentic fair foods they developed specifically for The Big E. Each week, Tuesday through Sunday, the Drive Thru will feature three different vendors who will bring their iconic Big E foods to the grounds.

There is a $5 per vehicle entry fee and reservations for a specific time slot must be made online in advance. Guests may secure as many time slots as they wish per week at $5 per vehicle reservation. Tickets for the first week, Sept. 22-27, go on sale Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10am. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle entry fee. During the week of Sept. 22-27, a special offer will be made available to purchase discounted tickets to the 2021 Big E. Each week will bring a different special offer and will be announced on social media.

The time slot process will reduce traffic and provide shorter wait times for guests. The safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance and local and state COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly enforced for visitors, employees, and vendors while on the grounds.

“We were overwhelmed with the support we received during our first food drive thru. It’s clear The Big E will be missed, and this is our way of creating a safe, socially distant opportunity to present the genuine foods people have come to know and love, and continue to create memories for our guests,” ESE President and CEO, Gene Cassidy, said. “This is the real thing!”

A maximum of fifty cars per hour within two-hour time slots will be registered each day. All time slot selections are final and are as follows:

Tuesday to Thursday: 11am to 1pm; 1pm to 3pm; 3pm to 5pm; 5pm to 7pm

Fridays: 10am to noon; noon to 2pm; 2 to 4pm; 4 to 6pm; and 6 to 8pm.

Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 11am; 11am to 1pm; 1pm to 3pm; 3pm to 5pm and 5pm to 7pm.

Guests may arrive any time during their time slot, but no more than 30 minutes before their reservation.

The Drive Thru is open to standard passenger vehicles only. Pedestrians, bikes, motorcycles, busses, RVs, limousines, commercial passenger vans, oversized vehicles and trailers are not permitted.

All vehicles will follow a one-way route through the fairgrounds passing by each vendor. A bypass lane is available along the route. Please note—restrooms will not be open. There will be limited public portable toilets available.

Guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and wear face masks or coverings when ordering and accepting food. Vendors will work quickly to take orders, process cash and credit card payments and deliver food to the vehicles.

More information and tickets are available at: www.TheBigE.com