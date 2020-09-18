Beyond the lens! Branson opens first 40-seat Flyride attraction

BRANSON, Mo. — SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment, the industry leader in designing, building and producing motion-based attraction experiences, is thrilled to congratulate Beyond the Lens on the opening of FlyRide, Branson’s newest multi-million dollar attraction. SimEx-Iwerks has opened two FlyRide attractions in September.

FlyRide is a fully immersive ride that allows passengers to experience the authentic and thrilling feeling of flying through wind, mist, scents and space on exciting journeys. Riders are fully immersed in the action within a huge, curved 4-story high screen. “This is the first attraction of its kind in the world,” said Robin Turner of Frontpage Attractions, parent company of Beyond The Lens. “Our partnership with SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment and MacGillivray Freeman Films has resulted in us delivering a truly world-class experience. We are confident all visitors to Branson will be amazed and delighted by FlyRide”.

“Fly America”, the attraction’s signature film, was created and produced by SimEx-Iwerks and MacGillivray Freeman Films in close collaboration with Frontpage Attractions. Passengers soar above more than twenty of America’s most awe-inspiring national landmarks giving them a breathtaking flight experience.