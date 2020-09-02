Alexandra Gardens implements the contactless & cashless arcade system from Semnox in response to COVID-19 related challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted industries globally, with the entertainment industry being no exception. Entertainment facilities now have to adhere to several guidelines, both from local administrations and international organizations to ensure the safety of their visitors and staff. As a result, the need for implementing cashless and contactless solutions has increased and operators are looking at technology powerhouses like Semnox for help in overcoming these challenges.

Among them is Alexandra Gardens, an arcade with 150+ game machines in Weymouth, the UK that has recently implemented the Parafait cashless arcade system at their facility. The reputation of Semnox as an industry leader in the global entertainment and leisure industry made it an easy decision for Alexandra Gardens to trust them in this regard.

The challenges posed by the global lockdowns did not deter Semnox from implementing and delivering the project on time. The highly skilled technical team from Semnox handled the installation and training remotely with ease and the physical presence of the team on-site was not missed.

The games machines at Alexandra Gardens work on a dual-mode—customers can play using coins as well as contactless Semnox Game cards. And so, all arcade machines are configured to support both cashless cards & coins. Ticket eater machines can either give out receipts or load the value onto the customers Game Card based on tickets inserted into them by the customer.

The Parafait Gift Inventory and Redemption module is also being used by the customers here. The demand for self-service in the market has driven Alexandra Gardens to install 4 Parafait Klassic Self-Service Kiosks for arcades, with integrated card payment terminals. Customers now use these kiosks to buy new cards, top-up existing ones, register themselves, check balance, etc. all on their own.

“We decided to go cashless at one of our popular locations during the lockdown. We are very happy to be associated with Semnox. Things were not easy given the situation, and yet their team was able to deliver the project on time! Ours is not the easiest setup as we wanted to allow customers to use both coins and cashless cards, with the ability to switch between paper and electronic tickets. I am very happy that we were able to achieve what we intended with excellent support from Semnox,” says Charles Holland, owner of Alexandra Gardens.

“Alexandra Gardens was assumed to be a challenging project for us, mainly because we could not travel for implementation and training. It eventually turned out to be the smoothest implementation, thanks to the amazing technical team from Alexandra Gardens. Hearty congratulations to Charles Holland and team on the successful re-opening with the Semnox cashless system! We look forward to working with Alexandra Gardens on future projects to help them achieve greater levels of success,” says Vinayaka Kamath, Business Head – Middle East and Europe, Semnox.

In the coming days, Mr Holland & team are keen on introducing other value-added features from Semnox like the SmartFun App, Online Booking, Digital Signage, Reporting Dashboard and more. Given their experience implementing the Semnox solution at their most popular location, they now plan to upgrade site operations in other UK branches as well.