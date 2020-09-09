Adventure Island’s newest “employee” UK Member of Parliament, James Duddridge, puts in a shift to raises money for HARP charity

Swapping the House of Commons for a shift working at Southend-on-Sea, Essex, amusement park Adventure Island, MP for Rochford and Southend East Mr James Duddridge was put to work by his new “employers”, initially assisting the team running the leisure facility’s Axis ride.

Pictured with 11-year-old fun seekers Jamie Mann (left) and Charlie Dacosta (right), both from Eastwood, Mr Duddridge spent the day learning the ropes throughout the park.

His wages for the day, £200, were donated to local charity HARP. Its mission is to reduce homelessness in Southend-on-Sea by providing emergency housing and long-term solutions that enable people to rebuild their lives and live independently in the community.

Mr Duddridge says that he enjoyed the experience. “It really was a brilliant day,” he says, “and I was able to experience all aspects of working at Adventure Island, from seating guests on the rides, to serving hot dogs and doughnuts to hungry punters.

“The team were fab and they worked me hard, hopefully I passed my probation! A big thank you to Adventure Island for donating my earnings for the day to Southend’s homeless charity HARP.”

Adventure Island owner Philip Miller was pleased to benefit from a willing pair of hands for the day.

“It was great fun having our local MP going back to the floor as it were,” he says.

“I know the customers who met him, and team members who worked alongside him found him very entertaining!”

Sadly, the industrious MP was kept too busy to experience white knuckle ride Axis himself! Pictured with him in the ride’s control room is ride host Oliver Gafga and ride manager Elysia Clack.