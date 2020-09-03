3dx welcome Mark Rosenzweig to team

We are excited to welcome Mark Rosenzweig, Senior Account Executive to the 3dx team. Mark brings over 20 years of experience in the attractions industry, with roles in amusement ride sales, marketing, park operations, and amusement ride operator training/certification.

Mark has worked with major park groups, including Cedar Fair, Six Flags, Herschend Family Entertainment, Sea World Parks, Merlin Entertainments, Parques Reunidos, as well as the world’s leading zoos, aquariums, and museums.

Mark is excited to utilize 3dx’s industry-leading capabilities and custom fabrication technologies to help clients create immersive three-dimensional scenic experiences that give rise to remarkable expressions.