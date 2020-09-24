2020 Golden Ticket Awards issue

By | September 24, 2020

The 2020 Golden Ticket Awards issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!

  • Innovation of the Year
  • Publisher’s Pick: Person of the Year
  • Publisher’s Pick: Supplier of the Year
  • Publisher’s Pick: Turnstile Award
  • Publisher’s Pick: Renaissance Award
  • Golden Ticket Awards LEGEND
  • Industry Leader Award: Amusement/Theme Park
  • Industry Leader Award: FEC
  • Industry Leader Award: Outdoor Entertainment
  • Industry Leader Award: Association
  • Industry Leader Award: Supplier
Read the 2020 Golden Ticket Awards issue digitally!
Download a FREE PDF of the full issue!