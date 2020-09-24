2020 Golden Ticket Awards issue
By amusementtoday | September 24, 2020
The 2020 Golden Ticket Awards issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- Innovation of the Year
- Publisher’s Pick: Person of the Year
- Publisher’s Pick: Supplier of the Year
- Publisher’s Pick: Turnstile Award
- Publisher’s Pick: Renaissance Award
- Golden Ticket Awards LEGEND
- Industry Leader Award: Amusement/Theme Park
- Industry Leader Award: FEC
- Industry Leader Award: Outdoor Entertainment
- Industry Leader Award: Association
- Industry Leader Award: Supplier