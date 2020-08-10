WWA Show 2020 update – WWA40 moves to virtual experience

To Our WWA Show Attendees,

Adaptability has been the name of the game this year. Over the past few months, we’ve been awed by the way our members have managed through the ever-changing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and humbled by the way they have selflessly come together to develop and share solutions to them.

We made great strides in a remarkably short amount of time and all of us were hopeful that after the summer ended, we’d come together to celebrate and plan for 2021. In May, June and early July, COVID-19 projections were encouraging, and it appeared our members would be able to operate, travel would open up and we would have the opportunity to host our 40th Annual Symposium and Trade Show.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Based on current public health advisories and travel restrictions around the world, including the State of Nevada which currently bans gatherings of more than 50 people, it is not possible for us to move ahead with this year’s WWA Show in Las Vegas.

Cancelling the in-person portion of our 40th anniversary show was not what we had hoped for, but as we have so many times this year, we will continue to adapt to challenges as they arise.

Going forward, we’ll shift our attention to delivering a virtual show experience that will honor our strong commitment to providing the best educational and networking opportunities available to you as a water leisure professional. Look for more details coming soon about our WWA40 virtual experience.

And, let’s all mark our calendars for when we’ll be together again at the WWA’s 41st Annual Symposium & Trade Show, October 19-22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas, U.S.A.

Be safe and take care of yourselves, your families and your teams.

Sincerely,

Damien Latham,

Chair, WWA Board of Directors

&

Rick Root,

President, World Waterpark Association