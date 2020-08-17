WWA reveals details on virtual expo taking place October 6-8

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The World Waterpark Association recently announced that it will present its 40th anniversary WWA Show as a virtual experience to allow more attendees to join this industry event in the safest manner possible. Taking place over three days, October 6-8, the WWA40 virtual event will deliver the high-quality educational and networking opportunities that water leisure owners, operators and suppliers have come to expect.

“Cancelling the in-person portion of this year’s show was not what we had hoped for, but like so many of our members, we’ve continued to adapt to challenges as they arise,” said Rick Root, President, World Waterpark Association. “We’re excited about the opportunities that a virtual show experience offers to our members. This virtual format will allow everyone, regardless of their location, to safely participate in our educational sessions and spend time connecting with each other through our online networking opportunities.”

Registration rates for attending the WWA40 virtual show start at $249 for park and supplier members and will include access to everything being offered over the three-day period. Sponsor packages also will be available to industry suppliers who want to connect with owners and operators and show their support for the WWA40 event.

“Now, more than ever, we need to keep our industry members connected to each other,” said Root. “None of us could have predicted how difficult the 2020 season would be, but we have the opportunity to come together to learn, connect and recharge so we’re ready to tackle what’s ahead in 2021.”

•wwashow.org