“The Pumpkin Spice Festival” comes to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is taking a favorite fall flavor to the next level with a new food festival and daily Trick-Or-Treating.

The Pumpkin Spice Festival, weekends Sept. 26 through Nov. 1, will feature over a dozen pumpkin-spiced food items, including Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake, Pumpkin Spice Cotton Candy, The Mighty Pumpkin Colossal Shake, Pumpkin Maple Pulled Pork Sandwiches, and more.

“Around this time each year, people start looking forward to all the new pumpkin spice items that show up in stores and restaurants,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “So, we decided to give everyone something even bigger to look forward to: an entire food festival dedicated to pumpkin spice.”

In addition to the new food offerings, Wild Adventures will give kids the chance to stop by Trick-Or-Treat stations throughout the park and to find their way through Mr. Bones’ Glow Experience.

The park’s annual Halloween event, Terror in the Wild, has been cancelled for the year. Due to the unique features of Terror in the Wild, the park is unable to operate the event while maintaining recommended guidelines from the State of Georgia and the CDC.

“We are excited to provide a fun and socially-distanced way for families to enjoy traditional fall activities with The Pumpkin Spice Festival,” said Deese.

Wild Adventures’ season passholders will have extra reasons to celebrate as the start of The Pumpkin Spice Festival is also Passholder Appreciation Weekend. On September 26 and 27, season passholders can bring a friend with them for free. For more information about The Pumpkin Spice Festival and Passholder Appreciation Weekend, visit WildAdventures.com.