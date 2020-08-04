Take Flight to open at the Wilderness Resort on September 2

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Wilderness Resort officials announced today that their new “Take Flight” Aerial Adventure Ride will be opening on Wednesday, September 2.

The new ride, which will also be open to the public, is a FlyRide that takes up to 60 participants on an aerial Adventure. The movie, “Flying Wild” takes participants “soaring” over famous national landmarks, America’s breathtaking national parks and features some of the best aerial footage ever shot of Wisconsin Dells.

The FlyRide has 12 different ride vehicles, which each seat five guests, located on three different stories. Once participants are buckled into their seats, the doors to the theater swiftly rise and the seats surge forward, leaving guests feet dangling as they stare at an enormous 65 x 47 feet, domed movie screen. Artificial scents, wind and mist add to the sensation of flying.

Take Flight will be open from 9 am to 11 pm on weekends and from 9 am to 10 pm on weekdays. Tickets cost $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids 12 and under. Wilderness guests will receive a $5 discount on admission tickets. Military members and veterans can fly for $13.99. The new attraction is located off of the New Frontier lobby.

This summer Wilderness Resort also unveiled a new 3,000 square foot Lost Cabin Laser Tag and a new “Twister” room escape by DOA based on the 1974 Super Outbreak. In addition, the resort completely redid its New Frontier entrance and created a stunning, new modern lobby featuring three-story cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides of the space. Cozy seating, a convenience store, three party rooms, additional check in stations are all part of the new space.

Earlier this year, the Wilderness also opened Camp Social which serves up a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as The Burger Bar, a full‐service bar serving up a small menu of great burgers; the Coffee Canteen, serving locally-sourced Bella Goose coffee, teas, smoothies, & doughnuts; and The Candy Cabin, where guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with unique candy and ice cream innovations.



The Wilderness Resort consists of over 600 wooded acres in Wisconsin Dells and is home to Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort, which features 444 guest rooms, 40 Vacation Villas, 76 Frontier Condominiums and 35 cabins. It is also home to Wilderness on the Lake which features 108 luxurious two and three bedroom condominium units overlooking Lake Delton; and Glacier Canyon Lodge, which features 460 upscale condominium units.

Combined, these three properties offer four indoor and four outdoor waterparks that total nearly 500,000 square feet – that’s over 12 football fields of extreme water fun! The resort is also home to Glacier Canyon Conference Center; Sundara Spa; Wild Rock Golf Club; The Woods 9-Hole Golf Course; three massive prize arcades; Timberland Play Park; three Clip ‘N Climb Challenge Walls; The Wild Abyss indoor 3-D black light mini golf; bumper boats; indoor and outdoor go-karts and kiddy-karts; zip line tour; Northern Lights Sky Ropes Course; three Room Escapes by DOA; and outdoor Jurassic mini golf. Dining options include Field’s at the Wilderness; Sarento’s; Survivors; Thirsty Buffalo and several other quick service options.