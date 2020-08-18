Six Flags Great Adventure announces all-new HallowFest

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, leads the way for Halloween thrills and chills with a new event for the entire family—HALLOWFEST. The event will feature Thrills by Day with family-friendly activities and Chills by Night with rides on monster coasters…in the dark and haunting Halloween theming throughout the park. HALLOWFEST will kick off September 18 and run weekends through November 1 plus October 12. The park will operate from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 5 p.m. with varying closing times on Friday evenings. Reservations will ensure limited capacity admission, and slots are expected to fill up quickly. The company’s comprehensive and ongoing safety protocols will be in effect for the entire run of the event.

“Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “We will operate HALLOWFEST the same way we have operated our parks all summer, with daily temperature checks and face masks required for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures.”

From 2 to 6 p.m, families and young thrill-seekers will experience HALLOWFEST Thrills by Day including:

Elaborate fall landscaping displays of pumpkins, colorful mums, cornstalks, hay bales, gourds, and festive inflatables;

Back by popular demand, a Trick-or-Treat Trail with kid-friendly Halloween monsters and individually packaged candy and treats;

Kid-centric hay bale maze in one direction;

Fun rides for all ages in the crisp, fall air; and

Halloween-themed specialty treats, like gooey caramel apples and funnel cakes made with Snickers candy, available for purchase.

For Chills by Night beginning at 6 p.m., all haunted attractions will be available outdoors in the wide-open midways:

Creepy fog, eerie lighting, and sinister music will create the perfect backdrop for nighttime scares and chills including three haunted trails, four themed zones and street entertainment;

Six Flags’ signature collection of world-class roller coasters ramp up the fear factor for a heart-pounding HALLOWFEST experience as guests fly through the air at high speeds in total darkness; and

Halloween gear, such as themed masks, witch headbands, light-up devil horns, and scary apparel, will be on sale along with everybody's favorite glow-in-the-dark necklaces, bracelets and light sticks.

Six Flags worked in partnership with its epidemiologist consultants to create a safe Halloween experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. Park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and all Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with single-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to attend HALLOWFEST.

All team members (including scare-actors) and all guests 2 years and up will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;

No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will be operated; some haunted trails and scare zones will be operated outdoors with social distancing strictly enforced;

A limited number of nighttime scare-actors will remain at least six feet away from guests and each other;

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet;

Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and

Multiple alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

For more information on HALLOWFEST and Six Flags’ comprehensive safety guidelines, visit www.sixflags.com/hallowfest

HALLOWFEST reservations will be available online for Members and Season Pass holders beginning Sept. 3 at noon, and for daily ticket holders beginning Sept. 4 at noon at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Most HALLOWFEST activities are included with park admission, active Memberships and Season Passes. Chills By Night begins at 6 p.m. and is not recommended for children under 12 and those who scare easily.

The Wild Safari-Drive-Thru Adventure will operate daily through Sept. 27, then weekends and select days through Thanksgiving.