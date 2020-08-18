Six Flags America announces all-new HallowFest

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America, DC’s Thrill Capital, leads the way for Halloween thrills and chills with a new event for the entire family— HALLOWFEST. The event will feature Thrills by Day with plenty of family-friendly activities and Chills by Night with rides on monster coasters in the dark and haunting Halloween theming throughout the park. HALLOWFEST will kick off October 3 and run weekends through November 1, operating from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with limited capacity admission to ensure social distancing. Reservations will be required and slots are expected to fill up quickly.

Comprehensive and ongoing safety protocols will be in effect for the entire run of the event.

“Our HALLOWFEST celebration represents exactly what our Members, Season Pass Holders and guests have asked for…more opportunities to spend time together and create family memories this year,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “This new event will still be scary, provide lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, will be safe for our guests and team members. HALLOWFEST will operate the same way we have operated our parks all summer, with daily temperature checks and face masks required for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures.”

During daylight hours, families and young thrill-seekers will experience HALLOWFEST Thrills by Day including:

Back by popular demand, a Trick-or-Treat Trail with individually packaged candy and treats;

Kid-centric hay bale maze in one direction along with Great Race and Tea Cups

receiving a spooky, fun Halloween treatment;

Four family-friendly Halloween shows, featuring verbal interaction only and no physical contact;

Over-sized seasonal décor throughout the park perfect for festive family photos; and

Halloween-themed specialty treats, like gooey caramel apples and funnel cakes made with Snickers candy, available for purchase.

For Chills by Night, creepy fog, eerie lighting, and sinister music will create the perfect backdrop for nighttime scare-actors and chills and:

Six Flags’ signature collection of world-class roller coasters ramp up the fear factor for a heart-pounding HALLOWFEST experience as guests fly through the air at high speeds on SUPERMAN: Ride of Steel, Wild One and Firebird in total darkness;

experience as guests fly through the air at high speeds on and in total darkness; JOKER’S Jinx : The lights that would normally illuminate the coaster’s knot of twisted track will be shut off, enhancing the thrills with every turn and inversion obscured in the inky darkness;

: The lights that would normally illuminate the coaster’s knot of twisted track will be shut off, enhancing the thrills with every turn and inversion obscured in the inky darkness; Fan favorite WONDER WOMAN Lasso of Truth – backwards in the dark;

– backwards in the dark; The return of four themed scare zones; and

Halloween gear, such as themed masks, light-up devil horns, and scary apparel, will be on sale along with everybody’s favorite glow-in-the-dark swords, wands and headbands.

Six Flags worked in partnership with its epidemiologist consultants to create a safe Halloween experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. Park attendance will be carefully monitored to ensure social distancing and all Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with single-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to attend HALLOWFEST.

All team members (including scare-actors) and all guests 3 years and up will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;

No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will be operated;

A limited number of nighttime scare-actors will remain at least six feet away from guests and each other;

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet;

Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

For more information on HALLOWFEST and Six Flags’ comprehensive safety guidelines, visit https://www.sixflags.com/america/special-events.