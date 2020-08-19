September 2020 issue available!
By amusementtoday | August 19, 2020
The September 2020 issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- Silver Dollar City unveils Mystic River Falls
- Pirates in Batavia return to Europa-Park
- New lift to Kennywood’s classic Old Mill
- Vekoma delivers two coasters to Erlebnispark Tripsdrill
- Santa’s Village debuts revamped dark ride, water park additions
- Chance Rides remains busy in 2020
- Monster Mini Golf announces partnership with Semnox
- Delaware State Fair provided a safe event in midst of pandemic
- Water World, Raging Waves open new ProSlide RalleyRacers
- IAAPA’s Virtual Expo Asia gives members a chance to connect
- Urban Air’s touch-free ordering solutions courtesy of Appetize
- Safety adds savor to Knott’s Berry Farm’s themed food events …and more!