September 2020 issue available!

By | August 19, 2020

The September 2020 issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!

  • Silver Dollar City unveils Mystic River Falls
  • Pirates in Batavia return to Europa-Park
  • New lift to Kennywood’s classic Old Mill
  • Vekoma delivers two coasters to Erlebnispark Tripsdrill
  • Santa’s Village debuts revamped dark ride, water park additions
  • Chance Rides remains busy in 2020
  • Monster Mini Golf announces partnership with Semnox
  • Delaware State Fair provided a safe event in midst of pandemic
  • Water World, Raging Waves open new ProSlide RalleyRacers
  • IAAPA’s Virtual Expo Asia gives members a chance to connect
  • Urban Air’s touch-free ordering solutions courtesy of Appetize
  • Safety adds savor to Knott’s Berry Farm’s themed food events …and more!
