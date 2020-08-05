Semnox announces integration with Sports Play Connect

Semnox, the leading RFID-based Venue Management Solutions provider and Sports Simulator have announced the launch of their integrated solution “Sports Play Connect”.

With 29+ Sports, 539+ Game Challenges and an active presence at 2266+ Sporting Venues, Sports Simulator is a pioneer in the entertainment industry. The unique detection system developed by Sports Simulator can accurately track any moving object and integrate the same into its Sports Simulation.

The Sports Simulator programming team is focused on the development of multi-sports simulators and custom sports applications. Their goal is to virtually recreate any sport including famous stadiums, spectators in club colors, realistic player movements, and embedded sponsor signage, attaining maximum benefits for clients. All Sports will offer match play, contest modes and practice modes ensuring that the specific sport can be used by coaches and players to improve technique.

With this integrated solution, clients of Semnox can operate the Sports Simulator game via Semnox Parafait Venue management system, instead of operating it in standalone mode. This way, the entire operation of the facility is seamless & controlled under one single system. Guests are able to enjoy the various sports by simply tapping the RFID wristband or card on the Semnox RFID reader to automatically validate entitlements, play the game and record the score from the play within Parafait.

“Our customers’ can now benefit from having the most advanced Sports Simulator integrated with the leading cashless payment system, ensuring their centers are completely seamless,” says Andy Cole, Director at Sports Simulator Limited.

“The integrated solution with Sports Simulator brings in tremendous value to our clients. Through this integration, our clients can take advantage of seamless operation of Virtual reality and Simulator games,” says Mathew Ninan, VP of Product Development at Semnox.