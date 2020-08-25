Seaworld And Aquatica Orlando open seven days a week with extended event hours to provide more opportunity for safe fun with limited capacity at the parks

Good news for SeaWorld and Aquatica fans! Starting Saturday, August 22, the parks are adjusting operating and special event hours to provide guests with more opportunities to safely enjoy additional park visits. All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park’s enhanced health and safety protocols. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at Seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations/

Electric Ocean Remix: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September 6

As the sun goes down, SeaWorld comes alive with the glow of Electric Ocean Remix. Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets, while maintaining safe physical distancing throughout the vast park grounds. The fun glows on with Light Up The Sky, a fireworks and pyrotechnic spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above for guests. Event details: Seaworld.com/orlando/events/electric-ocean/

Craft Beer Festival: Now Saturdays and Sundays through September 6, and Fridays 3 pm-10 pm starting August 28

SeaWorld is serving up its annual Craft Beer Festival with access to more than 100 crafts brews! Modified to allow guests to safely visit the park with limited capacity, they can roam SeaWorld’s 200 acres of park property, sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local Florida favorites, and savor more than 20 food items expertly paired to preferred brews. In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that provides ample opportunity to maintain social distancing. Craft Beer Festival will take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 20. Seaworld.com/orlando/events/craft-beer-festival/.

Flicks and Fireworks: Fridays and Saturdays through September 5 and Sunday, September 6

Experience the fun, nostalgia, and magic of a drive-in-movie experience under the stars with SeaWorld’s park-and-view drive-in movie theatre! Start the night by enjoying locally-sourced food trucks, then sit back in the comfort of your car and watch the park’s spectacular fireworks display. Then…the main event, enjoy the movie of the evening with friends and family. This package is only available through Labor Day Weekend, and only at SeaWorld Orlando. https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/flicks-and-fireworks/