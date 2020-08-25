Safe, spooky fun comes to Legoland Florida Resort weekends this October for Brick Or Treat 2020

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Weekends this October, families will experience the spooky, kooky fun of one of the only kid-friendly Halloween events in Central Florida! At LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Brick or Treat, guests will enjoy safe, neighborhood-style trick-or-treating with plenty of candy, seasonal shows and exclusive LEGO characters in the ultimate kids Halloween celebration—and, it’s all included in general admission.

Parents can confidently set out with their costumed kiddos on their candy quests to six awesomely themed trick-or-treating locations that have been thoughtfully planned to allow extra spacing for families and contactless distribution of candy. In addition to social distancing, all employees at these stations will wear face coverings (masks and/or face shields) and gloves.

The fun keeps coming with the return of fan-favorite shows, The Groovin’ Graveyard and A Candy-Coated Curse. These spirited performances will have showtimes throughout the day on all nine event dates. This year’s event also celebrates the return of character experiences to LEGOLAND Florida with a spooky squad of characters that guests can only see during Brick or Treat. This creepy-cool lineup includes classic monsters with a LEGO twist, like Rockin’ Frankenstein, Mummy, and Lord Vampyre, as well as LEGO favorites including Scarecrow, Spider Lady, Brickbeard and more! All character and performer interactions will be staged using generous spacing, of six feet or more, and elevated platforms.

Building on their treat-or-treating and character fun, kids are invited to help craft an enormous LEGO mosaic masterpiece brick by brick or challenge themselves and their friends in a ghostly pirate shipwreck-themed competition build to win LEGO prize packs! Each child participating in the LEGO build activities will receive pre-bagged set of bricks to join in on the fun. Enhanced health and safety measures will be seen throughout the Resort, including reduced capacity, cashless payments, temperature checks upon arrival, and consistent cleaning practices. Guests can read more about how LEGOLAND is making it safe to play at https://www.legoland.com/florida/ways-we-are-making-it-safe-to-visit/

This can’t-miss event, along with our upcoming Holidays at LEGOLAND, starting in November, is included with general admission and Awesome, Awesomer and Awesomest Annual Passes, starting at $7.50/month with a small down payment. The Awesomer Pass grants you unlimited admission to the Theme Park and Water Park with no blockout dates. For more information, visit LEGOLANDFlorida.com