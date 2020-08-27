Production plan for park’s 25th anniversary revealed: Movie Park Germany builds new Multi Dimension Coaster by Intamin Amusement Rides

Spot on for the next blockbuster attraction to hit Germany’s biggest movie and amusement park! Movie Park Germany will celebrate its 25th birthday in 2021 and it has a truly special surprise planned for its visitors. A new Multi Dimension Coaster by Intamin Amusement Rides joins the park’s wide range of attractions to become a new family favorite and the first roller coaster of its kind in Europe!

The new indoor coaster without inversions enjoys a multitude of irresistible features that promise to be as action-packed as Hollywood itself: a dark ride with sound and special effects, two forward and backward launch sections, and a 360-degree rotating platform offer a cinematic and immersive multimedia experience for all the family. The opening is planned for spring 2021.

“The 25th anniversary celebration of Movie Park Germany marks an important milestone in our park’s history. As such, we would like to treat our visitors to a special gift”, says Thorsten Backhaus, Managing Director. “Families with children are our main target group and regular surveys have shown that our guests would love a new family attraction without inversions and with an exciting theming and storyline. Of course, as a movie and amusement park, we cannot afford to miss some Hollywood action! This is ensured by an interesting track layout and numerous multimedia effects.”

Get ready for Europe’s first double launch indoor coaster, Germany’s first multi-directional coaster and Europe’s first indoor coaster with a backward launch!

+++ Lights, camera, action – here are some initial details for the spectacular birthday gift from Movie Park Germany +++

2021 screenplay, take 1: the new coaster and its features

The rumor mill in Hollywood in Germany has been running for a while. Now it is official: the new major project in the works at Movie Park is a Multi Dimension Coaster by Intamin Amusement Rides. The setting for the new attraction is the 3,800 sqm hall which formerly housed ‘Ice Age Adventure’ and the horror maze ‘Wrong Turn’, making it a stone’s throw away from the popular family area, Nickland.

The set is ready! Are all riders in position? Then hold onto your seats and prepare for action! Guests whiz around a 532-meter track at speeds of up to 60 km/h. The coaster only glimpses daylight for a short time and swiftly takes guests around the entrance area in a huge curve before new thrilling moments await inside again. With three trains and 12 seats per train, the theoretical capacity of the new attraction will amount to 900 people per hour.

Rewind and fast forward just like in a movie! Be mesmerized from literally every angle and direction. With a total of two LSM launch elements visitors are suddenly accelerated backwards shortly after the journey begins and, after changing direction, launched forwards into their cinematic Hollywood adventure. The integrated rotating platform with a novel 360-degree turntable is a highlight which changes the direction of riders’ movement before letting them race through the track at full throttle again.

2021 screenplay, take 2: the manufacturer Intamin Amusement Rides

Movie Park Germany also relies on VIP quality for the manufacturer of the new Multi Dimension Coaster. Intamin Amusement Rides has already built more than 200 roller coasters worldwide: “Movie Park Germany has been fortunate to work with Intamin on many successful projects. ‘The High Fall’, ‘Excalibur’ and ‘Area 51’ are three Intamin attractions we count to our portfolio. Some of these are our most popular rides. We’re thus thrilled to be working once again with such a renowned partner for our new major project, allowing us to offer our visitors the next blockbuster attraction”, enthuses Thorsten Backhaus.

“Intamin is excited and proud to be working with Movie Park Germany on this innovative project and we look forward to a great collaboration“, says the Swiss-Liechtensteinic company.

2021 screenplay, take 3: special effects and multimedia promise an immersive experience

Special effects and multimedia elements are used to create the perfect symbiosis between dark ride and coaster, directly transporting visitors into another world. Large screens, plasma screens, sound effects and wind machines integrated in Hollywood-style sceneries provide an immersive experience and let the guests dive directly into a new adventure. The trains boast onboard audio to intensify sound and music for visitors.

2021 screenplay, take 4: what comes next?

By the end of October, the first rail and track elements will be delivered and construction will commence in the big hall. The concept of the Multi Dimension Coaster has been in the works for more than a year and a half. Planning for the theming and design was also running at full speed in order to develop an appropriate storyline for the guests. This, however, still remains top secret.

“We’re delighted that we can offer a new attraction with a thrilling experience for the whole family. The storyline is relevant for young and old alike and will be accompanied by a multifaceted design. As far as the theming is concerned, we can already reveal that visitors will be transported into the world of the famous Hollywood Studios like never before, boosting our Movie Park Germany brand. The new coaster will perfectly match the DNA of our park and our motto ‘Hollywood in Germany’,” gives Project Leader and Marketing Director Manuel Prossotowicz away in advance.

But for the time being we have to say “Cut!”. More information on the theme, storyline and other details for the spectacular 2021 coaster project is coming soon to a screen near you.