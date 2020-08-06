Polin Waterparks celebrates its first ever virtual award!

Polin Waterparks is honored with a virtual award for exceptional virtual booth design and the digital contents at IAAPA Virtual Expo Asia.

As concern quickly grows over the coronavirus pandemic, IAAPA has been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation since early January. After careful review, they have made the decision to postpone IAAPA Expo Asia 2020 (originally scheduled for 8-11 June) to 2021. Afterwards, IAAPA has launched a new way to connect, network and discover; digitally with IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia! In that immersive, three day experience, attendees had a chance to visit the virtual trade show floor, meet with colleagues and professionals at the digital networking lounges and learn best practices and trends during the virtual education sessions.

Also, during IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia attendees voted for virtual booth innovations in three categories: Best Booth Downloads, Best Booth Videos and Most Engaging Chat Room. We are honored to announce that Polin Waterparks has been honored to recieve the award for Best Booth Downloads at IAAPA’s first Virtual Expo: Asia. It feels good to be recognised for our hard work and contributions. It helps us stay positive, engaged and motivated.

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, concluded its first-ever virtual Expo and conference – IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia. The event was attended by more than 4,000 participants, featured 131 companies on the virtual trade show floor, and was widely followed online and on social media. During IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia, global attractions industry professionals took part in a diverse, international exhibit hall with eight unique pavilions, nine education sessions, and seven IAAPA networking events.

Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing & Communications of Polin Waterparks said that Polin was honored to receive the prestigious award. “Our vision as one of the leading company in our industry is to serve our industry and stay connected. During these unprecedented times, IAAPA Virtual Expo has been a wonderful opportunity to stay connected with our industry. Just as importantly as fulfilling business commitments, we stayed connected thanks to this first ever virtual expo of our industry. Together with our attractions community, we revolutionized how we network and how we work and how we serve our community. As Polin team, we love what we do and we believe that our industry brings happiness to our World. It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts by this award. Grateful! And congratulations to all winners and to all who have been a part of this first virtual expo of IAAPA.”