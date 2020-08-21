Parc Astérix partners with Accesso to launch virtual queuing offering

TWYFORD, U.K. — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has partnered with Parc Astérix – France’s second-largest theme park – to deliver a new virtual queuing program designed to promote physical distancing for guests.

Parc Astérix, based just outside of Paris, has introduced Filotomatix, a virtual queuing program, for several of Parc Astérix’s leading attractions – utilizing accesso’s intuitive Qsmart platform – to enable effective physical distancing. Powered by the accesso LoQueue virtual queuing solution, the platform will provide an improved queuing experience for guests, allowing them to spend less time waiting in physical queue lines and more time enjoying Parc Astérix’s six worlds and 42 attractions.

Guests leveraging the virtual queuing option will be able to enjoy the user-friendly Qsmart platform from their smartphones – no mobile app download required – or by utilizing the accesso Prismsmartpark wearable. Both offerings are simple and easy to use for guests and operators alike, and the functionality of both technologies allows for a contactless ride reservation and loading experience. Plus, accesso’s virtual queuing technology dynamically adjusts to unpredictable variables such as guest flow, incremental weather and operational changes, allowing Parc Astérix operators to employ real-time capacity optimization and communication throughout a guest’s time on-site.

“In Accesso, we are pleased to find such a forward-thinking partner to help us welcome back our valued guests with safety and security top of mind,” said Sebastien Retailleau, Directeur Général Adjoint at Parc Astérix. “With the introduction of Filotomatix, guests will be freed from physical queues and thus able to enjoy visiting even more of our attractions and shows.”

Parc Astérix is the latest accesso partner to implement virtual queuing, as the demand for dynamic, reliable solutions to support social distancing continues to grow. Last year alone, accesso’s virtual queuing technology empowered over a million guests to wait less and enjoy more at a variety of venues across the globe. As theme parks and attractions continue to navigate the reopening process in the wake of COVID-19, virtual queuing has quickly become an invaluable asset for park operators eager to welcome back their guests while taking strategic care to implement appropriate social distancing measures.

“Parc Astérix is a truly iconic European park and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to redefine the experience for their millions of guests,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. “Though the world has seen many changes as of late, our unwavering dedication to our partners and their guests remains constant. We look forward to helping Parc Astérix welcome back their guests with solutions that will not only help ensure a safer park visit, but also an improved guest experience.”