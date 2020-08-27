Ocean Beach, UK goes cashless for all outdoor rides using Semnox Parafait

Ocean Beach, a popular outdoor amusement park in South Shields, UK have switched to the Semnox Cashless System to manage all outdoor rides. The park includes 40+ rides with 3 counters and now, 4 Parafait self-service kiosks have also been deployed.

Ocean Beach has been using the Semnox system to manage its Laserforce attractions for the past 5 years. In the near future, Ocean Beach plans to integrate online booking and the SmartFun customer app to make bookings easier for customers and they are in talks with Semnox regarding the implementation of the cashless system at their restaurants and arcades. To create a seamless experience, they are also looking to make it possible for customers to access all facilities around the park using a single RFID card.

“We have known Semnox for many years since we started using their system for Quasar and Lasermaze. When we decided to switch our rides to cashless, it was an easy decision to implement Semnox as we have been hearing good reviews about them from friends in the industry. With the excellent service, we have been able to set up the system ourselves without any hiccups. We look forward to making use of all features provided by Semnox in near future to give a premier experience to our customers,” says Maxwell Sheeran, one of the owners at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

“Ocean Beach is one of the well-known and reputed parks in this region. I am delighted to have them on board. We look forward to working with them closely in the near future on many more projects to come’ says Vinayaka Kamath, Head – Middle East and Europe, Semnox Solutions.