Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America to reopen August 10

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Mall of America is excited to welcome guests back to enjoy Nickelodeon Universe beginning August 10. After remaining closed for nearly five months due to COVID-19, the seven-acre theme park located inside Mall of America will reopen with significant changes to maintain a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for those who visit. The Mall of America team has been working with State and national organizations as well as industry experts to help identify and establish reopening safety protocols for Nickelodeon Universe theme park. These reopening protocols include:

Significantly reduced capacity

To meet current State guidelines, Nickelodeon Universe will operate with a significantly reduced capacity of 250 people throughout the seven-acre theme park at any given time. Capacity will be controlled by only allowing guests through a single entry point to Nickelodeon Universe. All other entry points to the park will remain closed. Only guests who have purchased a ticket will have access to walk through the park.

Two-hour ticket

Guests will be able to purchase a two-hour ticket which will allow them to enjoy unlimited attractions throughout Nickelodeon Universe within that time frame. Tickets are $19.99 + tax for riders, $4.99 + tax for non-riders and will only be available for purchase onsite (no advance ticket reservations will be available). Capacity is anticipated to be reached early in the day, therefore guests who arrive when the park is at capacity will have the opportunity to join a virtual queue and be notified when they are able to enter Nickelodeon Universe to begin their two-hour unlimited park experience. No other ticket options will be available for purchase at this time.

Guest safety requirements

Nickelodeon Universe guests ages three and up will be required to wear face masks at all times – including the duration of each attraction – to cover the nose and mouth. Children ages two and under and people with special medical conditions are exempt from this requirement. Guests may remove their face mask when actively eating or drinking but must be stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing.

Guests must sanitize their hands before entering each attraction. Sanitizing stations have been added to the entrance and exit of each attraction.

Limited attractions

Certain attractions will not be open due to limited staffing with the reduced capacity levels as well as the inability to safely social distance. A list of the available attractions that will be running can be found at nickelodeonuniverse.com.

Enhanced safety protocols

Attractions will be sanitized after each ride by Nickelodeon Universe team members.

Team members will assign seats for each attraction to maintain safe social distancing.

Queue lines for each attraction have social distancing floor markers for guests waiting to enter an attraction.

“Reopening Nickelodeon Universe – even with significantly reduced capacity – is a positive step forward,” said Jill Renslow, EVP of Business Development and Marketing for Mall of America. “This is a process, and we will continue to learn, evaluate, and if needed, enhance, this new Nickelodeon Universe experience in the coming weeks and months. We are confident in the health and safety protocols we have in place and look forward to welcoming back guests of all ages to Nickelodeon Universe.” Nickelodeon Universe is also available for group buyouts, allowing groups up to 250 to rent the entire theme park for up to 3 hours with exclusive ride time before or after operating hours. For more information on Nickelodeon Universe group rentals, please email groupsales@moa.net. Nickelodeon Universe will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. For more information on Nickelodeon Universe reopening, visit https://nickelodeonuniverse.com/.