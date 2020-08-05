Lagotronics Projects introduces Kunibert’s Abenteuer: an interactive and exciting dark ride at Wild- und Freizeitpark Klotten

VENLO, The Netherlands — Only the bravest adventurers dare enter the castle of knight Kunibert and his ancestors. Kunibert’s Abenteuer is an exciting dark ride where visitors discover something new every time.

Kunibert’s Abenteuer

The interactive Dark Ride, Kunibert’s Abenteuer, is completely designed in a ghostly castle theme. The story is based on knight Kunibert, a well-known German legend, who has been sent on a mission by his mother to prove that he is a courageous knight, just like his ancestors. He may only return when he has completed his mission, full of dangerous assignments. Meanwhile in the castle, all 64 ghosts (ancestors, family members and friends from the past) have come together to organise a huge ball to honour his return.

During the ride, visitors will discover the ghost life in the castle by lighting candles using a special interactive matchstick, in nine different scenes. The candles are lit by hitting targets (160 targets have been installed). The guests must work as a team to light all the candles and collect as many points as possible. In return for lighting all the candles, they are rewarded with stunning black light scenes featuring ghosts, beautiful scenery and other special effects. The more candles that are lit, the more the scene will reveal and visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenes. But beware: each candle flickers for only a few seconds … The final scene is mesmerising, with all ghosts dancing and celebrating at the huge ball to honour knight Kunibert’s return!

When leaving the ballroom, through a castle window to the right, visitors will see knight Kunibert riding his horse across the castle’s drawbridge to attend the huge ball. This is created with a video projection using a laser projector and a transparent projection screen.

Entire Dark Ride designed by Lagotronics Projects

Lagotronics Projects designed and delivered the entire ride; from concept design and storyline to production and installation of all show equipment, media and theming.

The storyline, based on a German legend, is completely designed by our creative director. Voice actors were hired to record the storyline for this ride. The storyline is played through speakers installed in the vehicles. This isn’t the only audio incorporated into the vehicles; the sound effects of the interactive devices are emitted from the vehicles’ speakers. In addition, speakers are installed along the entire track for the background music, to complete the experience. The background music is triggered by the position of the vehicles on the track. This ensures that the audio fragments start to play at the right time.

At the entrance and queue line of the ride, two monitors have been installed: one to view the previous scores and one on which a part of the storyline is shared, to arouse visitors’ curiosity about what lies ahead! Another screen has been hung just before the station, which displays the rules of play and safety measures.

At the start of the ride there is a short pre-show scene, where visitors can bring four paintings to life using their interactive devices. The people in these paintings transform into ghosts. This is the start of an adventurous ride!

In the vehicle, each player has his own score display, to see how many points are scored during the ride. When the exciting tour ends, everyone can view their personal scores on the live score monitor. Are they happy with the result or do they want to tackle the exciting adventure again and improve their score?





In short, an exciting and amusing dark ride experience for all ages!