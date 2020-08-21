Kennywood, Idlewild finalize 2020 schedules, extend season passes through 2021

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A roller coaster of a season at Kennywood will come to a close next month with a collection of special events and two additional operating days added in.

Kennywood and its sister park, Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier, will finish their seasons with their final day of operations on Monday, September 7, Labor Day. Sandcastle Waterpark will also open its gates for the final time in 2020 on Labor Day.

To show appreciation for our patrons’ patience and support, all Kennywood 2020 Season Passes will be extended to include the 2021 Season, with the exception of the Summer Saver Season Pass. Idlewild Summer Saver Season Passes will be extended through June 30, 2021, and all other Idlewild Passholders will receive the entire 2021 Season as a show of thanks. Guests who previously purchased a 2021 Season Pass extension for either will receive an in-park credit equal to the price paid for the extension product.

“We’re so thankful to our Team Members for the fantastic job they’ve done in implementing high standards of cleanliness and safety, and to our Guests for following these new measures,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “We’ll wrap up this season on a positive note on Labor Day, and start getting ready for 2021.”

New offerings that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic remain in the works to look forward to in 2021. That includes the Steelers Experience attractions at Kennywood, Bombs Away water slide at Sandcastle, and an expanded event schedule at Idlewild & SoakZone. All three parks will also receive various aesthetic improvements over the offseason.

To help make up for the earlier-than-usual end to the season, Kennywood will add two additional operating days, opening on Friday, August 28 and Friday, September 4. The final days of this summer will feature numerous special events:

August 29: Coasting for Kids – registrants fundraise for Give Kids The World Village, which houses families battling life-threatening visits when visiting Orlando-area theme parks. All registrants who raise at least $100 for the nonprofit can enter early to ride classic coasters Jack Rabbit and Racer. Plus, our Country Music Festival with live entertainment!

– registrants fundraise for Give Kids The World Village, which houses families battling life-threatening visits when visiting Orlando-area theme parks. All registrants who raise at least $100 for the nonprofit can enter early to ride classic coasters Jack Rabbit and Racer. Plus, our with live entertainment! August 30: First Responder Day – free admission for First Responders (police, fire, military, veterans, and EMS providers), plus the ability to purchase up to four additional tickets for $20/person. First Responders must show valid identification.

– free admission for First Responders (police, fire, military, veterans, and EMS providers), plus the ability to purchase up to four additional tickets for $20/person. First Responders must show valid identification. September 4: Healthcare Workers Day – free admission for Healthcare Workers (nurses, doctors, CNAs), plus the ability to purchase up to four additional tickets for $20/person. Healthcare Workers must show valid identification.

– free admission for Healthcare Workers (nurses, doctors, CNAs), plus the ability to purchase up to four additional tickets for $20/person. Healthcare Workers must show valid identification. September 5: Italian Day –the popular ethnic heritage day returns for its 86 th season! Live entertainment and special food vendors.

–the popular ethnic heritage day returns for its 86 season! Live entertainment and special food vendors. September 6: Oldies Day – Live entertainment performing the hits of yesteryear, with $9.99 admission available for all Guests 55 and older!

Idlewild will be open August 21 – 23, 29 – 30, and September 5 – 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. The SoakZone water park opens at 11 and closes at 6.

“While this year hasn’t gone like any of us hoped, we’re glad we could provide some happy memories during this tough stretch,” said Idlewild & SoakZone General Manager Brandon Leonatti. “We look forward to welcoming visitors for a beautiful day in our neighborhood over the next few weeks.” Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle all continue to offer heavily discounted single-day admission (as much as 50% off regular price in most cases) for the remainder of the summer. For more information, please visit www.kennywood.com, www.idlewild.com, or www.sandcastlewaterpark.com.