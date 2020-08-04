Inaugural IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia connects global attractions industry professionals across the miles

ORLANDO, Fla. — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, concluded its first-ever virtual Expo and conference – IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia. The event was attended by more than 4,000 participants, featured 131 companies on the virtual trade show floor, and was widely followed online and on social media. During IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia, global attractions industry professionals took part in a diverse, international exhibit hall with eight unique pavilions, nine education sessions, and seven IAAPA networking events.

“IAAPA’s first Virtual Expo truly reflects the resiliency and strength of the global attractions industry,” said June Ko, executive director and vice president, IAAPA Asia Pacific. “Our goal was to provide an innovative, timely new experience that brought the industry together. Our dedicated committee volunteers helped create an education conference and worked throughout to support each session. And our global manufacturer and supplier members partnered with us to provide an event that allowed for easy networking, communication, and connection. We are more inspired than ever by the heart and spirit of this incredible industry and are already taking key learnings from this event and applying them to our next IAAPA virtual events.”

The education conference featured 21 speakers from around the world and included sessions on important topics including best practices for reopening parks and attractions, safety, operations, automation and digitalization, and more.

While the virtual event was live during China Standard Time, registered attendees could access the exhibit hall, chat rooms, and education sessions at any time, allowing for easy access for attendees around the world, in any time zone. In addition, IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia attendees may continue to engage with the Expo’s on-demand content and continue to follow-up with exhibitors until Saturday, August 8, 5 a.m. China Standard Time (CST), Friday, August 7, 11 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

During IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia attendees voted for virtual booth innovations in three categories: Best Booth Downloads, Best Booth Videos and Most Engaging Chat Room. The event’s winners were:

Best Booth Videos – Extreme Engineering

Best Booth Downloads – Polin Waterparks

Most Booth Engaging Chat Room – Themebuilders Philippines, Inc.

IAAPA continues to add innovative digital education and networking experiences to further connect and support the global attractions industry. Registration is now open for IAAPA Virtual Conference: The Americas, set to take place Sept. 2-3, and IAAPA Virtual Conference: EMEA and APAC, scheduled for Sept. 22-24. Attendees will learn from industry leaders from around the world, take part in networking sessions and chats, and come together to share ideas to continue to move the industry forward.