Free CyberSeminar: Stronger presented by Tom Ziglar

The past six months of dealing with COVID-19 seem as long as a lifetime and many days I find myself in a very dark spot trying to figure out how we will get through this. I’m admitting here and now that these times have been hard for me and I often have difficulties finding my usual sunny optimistic outlook. And I know it is the same for you. As we have talked with so many (thousands!) of our members during these times I can hear it in your voice. I can see it on your face when we have those Zoom calls. And I’m concerned for all of us.

A few weeks ago, our good industry friend, Aaron Alejandro of the Texas FFA Foundation, heard it in my voice one evening as we were chatting. He offered up an extremely valuable opportunity for IAFE members – he connected us with Tom Ziglar and asked him to do a complimentary CyberSeminar with a message of hope and inspiration. And to give you a guide outlining the virus proof mindset, STRONGER daily affirmation, the perfect start, overcoming fear and a seven-step problem solving system.

If you’ve been asking yourself, “What now?” and “What is my purpose?” and “How can I get through this?”, then please join me on Wednesday, August 26 at 12:30 p.m. CDT to hear Tom. I know I am very much looking forward to it!

You can register for the free session here.