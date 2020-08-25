Fly Linq Zipline, Eiffel Tower viewing deck extend hours of operation

FLY LINQ at The LINQ Promenade, the first and only zipline on the Las Vegas Strip, and the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas announce extended hours of operation to meet increased visitor demand. Now, guests can experience the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck daily from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and ride FLY LINQ Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

FLY LINQ features 10 side-by-side zip lines, capable of simultaneously launching all riders. Guests begin their ride by taking an elevator to the top of the 114-foot-tall launch tower above The LINQ Promenade. After enjoying spectacular views of the Strip during the ascent, guests arrive on the launch deck, where gear-fitting takes place. Guests can fly seated, either forward or backward, as they travel 1,121 feet along the Promenade.

The Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas features 360-degree city views, with knowledgeable ambassadors on hand to point out various Las Vegas landmarks from 460 feet up. A half-scale replica of the iconic Parisian landmark, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas remains the tallest reproduction of the original in the world.

In addition, High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, will continue to operate Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

