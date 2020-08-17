Embed Hosts a 3-part EmbedLIVE Webinar Series: “Getting To The Other Side”

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries announced its plans to hosts a 3-part webinar series entitled “Getting To The Other Side.”

The EmbedLIVE series kicked off in April 2020, and was set-up to help the community navigate through the pandemic storm of change, while people worked remotely, bringing the global community together. With overwhelming response from our partners and customers, EmbedLIVE is evolving into a 3-part webinar series entitled “Getting To The Other Side” for FREE to all partners, customers, and friends in the industry.

Industry experts and professionals will lead the panel discussion on the webinar series. Each will be 45-minutes LIVE panel discussion, where the panelists will share their insights, experience, recommendations and know-how on specific topics. The series aims to explore the latest issues the industry is facing and efficient and alternatives ways businesses can navigate those successfully.

CMO, Embed, Sara Paz shares, “Since the start of the pandemic, we pivoted our business and marketing, focusing on 6-week-cycles of innovation, from the COVID-19 Relief Act, giving away our award-winning innovation: The Mobile Wallet (a low touch payment solution), to the COVID-19 Resource Centre that provides FREE reopening and mobile wallet creative launch toolkits to the industry for free, insight papers, and more. And we even ventured into a new business area with the recently announced Embed Hygiene Defence, a line of non-toxic cleaners and sanitisers. As a team, we are proud with how we’ve navigated this tough time, staying close to our customers and industry, demonstrating our commitment to our industry’s recovery with valuable actions, not empty words.”

“For this first and upcoming webinar on 26th August, it is apt that we cover the area of cleaning and hygiene given the industry is putting more resources behind cleaning than ever before. So, Embed is bringing together industry experts, including Embed’s CEO, Renee Welsh, to discuss the facts, the alternatives and explore Elevated Hygiene Solutions that are more effective, require less cleaning frequency and last longer (while costing less). The aim: serving up Good Clean Fun in our homes and across our business facilities (while keeping employees, businesses, customers and communities safe).” said Sara Paz, CMO, Embed.

Attendees will gain insights regarding the following:

Toxic vs Non-Toxic Chemicals: what are they? How do they work? What’s the risk? Current Expectations of Today’s Customers on Safety & Cleanliness in Public Facilities Latest Innovations and Alternatives to Toxic Cleaning Chemicals and It’s Efficiency How To Get More Effective Cleaning That Last Longer and Costs Less?

