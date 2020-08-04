Dollywood announces Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood officials have created a new campaign designed to recognize the hard work and commitment of essential workers.

In celebration of the many frontline workers, first responders, public employees and military who faithfully serve our country and communities, Dollywood’s Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days provides qualifying guests the opportunity to buy a one-day Dollywood admission ticket online for just $39 plus tax.

The online-only offer can be purchased now for a limited time and is valid for use now-Sept. 21. Frontline employees need a special redemption code—available from their employer—to complete the transaction. Eligible employees interested in the program should encourage their employers to fill out an online form (Dollywood.com/EssentialSignUp) to request a redemption code for their company.

Everyday Heroes may purchase up to six $39 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood Theme Park as part of the program. Additionally, they can receive rates as low as $129 per night at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Dollywood officials also are extending another popular offer that asks the age-old question, “Why do kids get to have all the fun?” Thanks to the Everyone Pays Kids Price promotion, anyone who purchases a regular one-day admission online beginning now can do so at the kids’ ticket price. This ticket also is valid through Sept. 21.

To add to the value of the Everyone Pays Kids Price promotion, each ticket purchased as part of the offer includes a Dollywood refillable drink mug. The mug is valid for unlimited $.99 cold refills through Jan. 2, 2021. It is a great value for everyone looking to squeeze a little more fun out of the summer months. Who says you can’t be a kid again?

Dollywood officials also recently made operational adjustments to the park’s current visit protocol by removing the reservation requirement for guests. The move is in response to favorable feedback from guests, and the confidence of the park’s management team in being able to continue providing a satisfying experience for guests.

There are still plenty of great memories to be made during Dollywood’s 35th anniversary season. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 25-Oct. 31) features Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health, while the season concludes with the 12-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana, Nov. 14, 2020-Jan. 2, 2021.