Dena Ann Calabrese, January 18, 1971 – August 9, 2020

Dena Ann (Schwanse) Calabrese, born January 18, 1971, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from her battle with Cancer. Her husband Giovanni Calabrese was at her side. She is survived by her husband of 20 years: Giovanni, along with their children Dante (14) and Giovanna (9); her parents Herb and Grace Schwanse; brother Herb jr. and his wife Lynda Schwanse, their daughter Rebecca and husband Hoat Nga , her brother Guy Schwanse and his wife Norma, and their children Christian, and Nicholas, along with her inlaws Michele and Maria Calabrese, brother in law: Sam Calabrese, his wife Brigette and son Micheal, along with Sister in law: Rosaria Calabrese with her daughters Alessia and Ezri Minassian. Not to mention numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and godchildren. To say that there were few relatives to be named would be an understatement and would require hours of time to gather and name people not only from our local area, but overseas as well, so forgive us for omitting them here.

Dena was an alumnus of the Weehawken school system and graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. She used her education to not only work for Anne Klein in New York City, but to design and create custom drapery and dresses for private local clients. She then took time off from the fashion industry to care for her new born nephew Christian for two years. Around this time, she and Giovanni became reacquainted, fell in love and married on August 26, 2000 and started working together, at their co-owned local scenic studio business: “Themendous”, where they produced costumes and sculpture work for companies such as the Macy’s Parade, Google, Amusement parks, TV shows, Movie props and one of their locally known works: “Mr. Tree” at the Weehawken Public Library.

Not only was Dena a devoted mother, but she constantly volunteered her free time to various town and school functions. She is known for her contagious smile and laughter that lit up a room, and always making sure to be the last to say “goodbye” to anyone, at any function. She prided herself in being an advocate for so many people in need. She offered help, assistance and guidance to students, friends, employees and family including strays and yes, even insects in any capacity that she could, always helping others before herself.

Giovanni, Dena and their children traveled extensively throughout the States, Italy, Germany, Mexico, Jamaica and even Cuba amongst other places for both work and pleasure. Their travels lead to many adventures, funny stories and moments of danger with near death experiences: scaling up mountain ridges, diving through underwater rock tunnels, and exploring abandoned castles. But while one could reflect on her past and say that Dena has lived a lifetime of adventure, and service to her local community, her time here with us was cut short so that she could serve God in helping others who need her more.

She will be missed, but never forgotten.

Calling hours will be at Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4pm – 8pm. The funeral mass will be at St. Lawrence Church at 10:30am on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 22 Hackensack, Ave., Weehawken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in Dena’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.