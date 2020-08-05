Both fall Pennsylvania ride safety seminars cancelled

AT: B. Derek Shaw

PENNSYLVANIA — Due to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation, both Pennsylvania ride safety seminars this fall have been cancelled.

Conducted by Slaggert Risk Management for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Amusement Ride Safety Division, the Pennsylvania Amusement Ride Safety Seminar is usually held in early November in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area.

The other ride safety seminar, known as PACE (Parks and Carnival Education), jointly sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association (PSSA) and the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks & Attractions (PAPA), typically takes place in late October.

Pennsylvania Amusement Ride Safety Division Supervisor Joe Filoromo provided the following information:

Pennsylvania state certified inspectors that are in good standing who have certifications that expire in November and December 2020 will be granted a one year extension of their expiration date.

Inspectors may “log in” to the state ride inspection system as “Inspector” to check the status of their inspector certification dates. Persons having questions about their certification standing can contact Filoromo by email if necessary at jfiloromo@pa.gov or 717-215-4316.

The spring 2021 Pennsylvania Amusement Ride Safety Seminar is still scheduled for February 25-27 in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area.

The 2021 PACE Ride Safety Seminar will be re-scheduled in late October next year for Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania and Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg, Pennsylvania.

Filoramo went on to say that Quality Assurance Inspections have not stopped in Pennsylvania, as his department is doing virtual inspections and making limited physical visits. They have developed a touch-free QA inspection report while practicing social distancing.

paridesafety.com

paamusementparks.com

paceseminar.com