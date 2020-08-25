Betson announces promotion of Britannie Betti to business development manager and northeast regional sales manager

Betson Enterprises announces the promotion of Britannie Betti to Business Development Manager and Northeast Regional Sales Manager. In this two-pronged role, Britannie will be working with Rick Kirby (Regional Sales Director and EVP of Gaming) to manage the Northeast region as well as working with Jonathan Betti (SVP of Sales and Marketing) to manage Betson’s entire sales organization and business development efforts.

Britannie joined the family business 12 years ago working in customer service, OCS, financial services, and in 2016 she joined the equipment sales team in an account executive role.

“Britannie’s experience in sales and financial services has allowed her to develop into a key part of our sales organization. She has great communication skills and is consistently working to better herself and the overall organization,” says Jonathan Betti, SVP of Sales and Marketing.

“I intend to work with our team to help grow the business, while developing long lasting relationships throughout the industry,” says Britannie Betti.

Britannie’s responsibilities will include developing growth strategies and plans, managing and retaining relationships with existing clients, increasing client base and identifying and mapping business strengths and customer needs.