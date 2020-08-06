Belmont Magic Show transforms to spectacular Open-Air Theater of Magic!

Now, there is no need for a tent or enclosed space to present a spectacular theatrical show. Al Belmont is as pleased as he can be about the reception given his Open-Air Theater of Magic Show, Belmont’s Evening of Fun & Magic, in Wildwood, New Jersey’s premier family resort.

Ranging from a prime-time, two-minute story on the NBC Network owned, NBC 10 News Philadelphia to feature stories in the Atlantic City Press and Jersey Cape Magazine, the press has widely praised the show itself, and the precautions taken to keep everyone safe.

Most important, with an audience mix of 65% adults/35% children, guest response to the show has been overwhelmingly positive. The show received all 5-Star ratings on TripAdvisor with customer reviews like:

“This show is perfect as it’s entertainment parents will enjoy alongside their children!”

“The show presented by world class performers makes for a fun night with the family. Wonderful illusions combined with humor and storytelling keeps everyone engaged. Social distancing is a breeze in this outdoor environment. Comfortable padded chairs are provided. After the show, I saw a staff member disinfecting the chairs. I would definitely go again!”

“Every act keeps you on the edge of your seat wanting to know what comes next.”

“Everything about this magic show is perfect. All wonderful performers. You can tell they truly love what they’re doing which definitely adds to the show value.”

“My 10 yr old son said, “my mind was BLOWN” high praise from a tough critic. It was a great night out! The show takes great safety measures for covid19 which helped ease our minds.”

“My wife and I had a great time! Amazing magic and illusion performed to perfection. We witnessed up close (but socially distanced) feats of magic that even with front row seats, we couldn’t discover their secrets. The illusions were flawless. The personalities of the performers were so down to earth and friendly we are probably going to return with friends before they close. Bring the family for a great show. Reasonably priced & comfortable seats too.”

The 30 to 45 minute, six-member ensemble presentation featured at Fairs & Festivals as The Master Magicians stars three award-winning acts – The Belmonts (Christopher Masters Award, & Gwynne Showmanship Award); John Bundy (Christopher Illusionist Award); and the Ultimate Liberated Woman, Morgan (CW Network, Worlds Greatest Magic: Escape Artist).

As with network tv and national theater tour magic shows, the show is paced to assure that audience members will never be bored, and designed so that there is something to dazzle every audience member, regardless of their age. Kid friendly but not a kiddie show, the show is balanced to engage adults so that they will thoroughly enjoy the show at their own adult level.

In limited space, Belmont has created a family-friendly, unique, and very safe entertainment experience – an open-air theatre equipped with comfortable seating and scenic surround fence as well as an impressive portable stage with Broadway quality lighting and sound.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, employee and guest safety is a top priority. All employees are temperature-checked prior to opening and all staff are required to mask when they interact with guests. Seating is limited to 15 sections of seats so that families and social-bubble groups can be seated in their own section, at least 6 feet away from all other audience members.

Cast size and running time can be adjusted to meet individual Fair & Festival needs and budgets. Bookings are now being accepted for 2021 events.