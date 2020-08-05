Award-winning Busch Gardens and Adventure Island add new dates for limited capacity outdoor summer fun!

TAMPA, Fla. (August 4, 2020) – Award-winning Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay and Adventure Island now have more opportunities for guests to celebrate summer safely with NEW nights added to Summer Nights and NEW days of operation added for waterpark thrills! These spacious, open air summer offerings give guests the opportunity to enjoy the parks with peace of mind that they will have a safe and memorable experience. With enhanced health and safety measures in place, park capacity at each location is significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that provides ample opportunity for physical distancing and fun. Guests are encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and limited to manage capacity.

SUMMER NIGHTS: Every Friday – Sunday Starting Now Through Labor Day

In addition to the recently added Big Bird Weekends and upcoming debut of the Wildly Amazing! animal program, Summer Nights has been extended each Friday-Sunday now through Labor Day weekend. Park guests can enjoy extended hours on Florida’s best thrill rides and limited-time barbeque and s’more-inspired dishes before they head to physically-distant seating arranged on the park’s expansive Festival Field for the NEW laser and fireworks finale. Cooler nighttime temperatures and enhanced health and safety measures provide guests at Busch Gardens a more comfortable summer escape with their favorite thrills.

ADVENTURE ISLAND: Now Open Each Thursday Through Labor Day

Good news for waterpark fans! Guests can now enjoy an extra splash of summer during the week with Thursdays now on the calendar at Adventure Island through Labor Day. Adventure Island has been a Tampa Bay summer staple for 40 splash-filled years, offering guests a variety of experiences to beat the heat with lots of space to cool off: a winding lazy river, massive wave pool, exciting play areas and thrilling waterslides like the NEW Solar Vortex, which just opened this season. From high-banking rotations and rapid descents, Solar Vortex sends riders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features and three dynamic AquaLucent™ elements – harnessing the power of the Florida sun into colorful patterns.

USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice wins for Busch Gardens and Adventure Island

On Friday, July 31, 2020, the Tampa parks were awarded five national accolades from USA TODAY readers, including top ten placements for Best Theme Park and Best Water Park. Falcon’s Fury, North America’s tallest freestanding drop tower, placed as the #1 non-rollercoaster attraction.

Expanded Health and Safety Measures:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are excited to continue to provide our guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety andAdventureIsland.com/SafetyFor more details on park safety, limited-time offers, visit BuschGardensTampa.com and AdventureIsland.com. Be the first to know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.