AIMS International safety seminar goes virtual

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AIMS International, the unmatched leader in amusement safety education, has made the decision to take its annual Safety Seminar virtual for 2021. From the comfort and safety of their home and offices, this year’s attendees will learn from world-class speakers, veteran trainers and the industry’s top professionals sharing their expertise in a virtual classroom setting, covering more than 400 different topics.

“We are excited about this decision and feel it is the best way to deliver safety education to the many operators, maintenance technicians and inspectors around the world who need it,” said AIMS International Executive Director MJ Brewer. “We will offer a stellar program with a variety of state-of-the-art courses to choose from, taught by industry professionals who are experts in their field.”

New this year, Ellis and Associates will assist in delivering the aquatic curriculum for the Safety Seminar, delivering upon the innovative educational expectations its attendees expect.

“AIMS has a long-standing reputation of delivering state-of-the-art safety education and we are pleased to include Ellis and Associates industry leading aquatics education to the 2021 Safety Seminar,” said Ellis and Associates COO Richard ‘RAC’ Carroll. Additional details of the 2021 Virtual Safety Seminar, including registration, pricing and schedules will be released in October.