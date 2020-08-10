A letter on behalf of the Attractions Industry in New York

Among the summer’s greatest disappointments in New York are the closed amusement and water parks. Although the attractions industry knows how to operate safely and wants to open, it is prevented by the state’s guidelines. Initially it was thought that parks would be open in Forward NY’s Phase Three. However, there is now a complete lack of guidance as to when and under what rules your favorite parks will be permitted to open, either this year or next.

Most park patrons eagerly await their expected thrills and are always enthusiastic about the newest attraction, but few are aware of the stringent safety requirements and protocols behind the scenes. Amusement and water parks have one common mission: to provide the safest environment while providing a “touch of magic” for their patrons. Notice that safety is first. The industry prides itself as being one of the safest in the world. Each park operates under strict dictates of daily inspections and operation procedures. There are on-site safety professionals who perform regular training and inspections. Safety is always the number one concern in planning and executing ride operations, shows and events, as it is in all aspects of the experience in every amusement and water park. In short, this is an industry built on safety, knowing what to do and how to enforce the rules.

Of course, COVID-19 presents special challenges. Following CDC guidelines, industry safety experts have taken great pains to develop very specific protocols to stay safe against the virus. These challenges are overcome, in part, by limiting access thereby reducing crowd size, eliminating close encounter events like character greetings, adding enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, socially distancing on rides, and strict enforcement of mask wearing rules. New York parks are equipped and ready to welcome back their guests and operate under a system of guidelines to keep everyone safe.

In their efforts to open, New York park operators point to the successes of their neighbors. Parks in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine are all open and operating under these special protocols. The experience has been completely positive. These parks have been able to “deliver their magic” while keeping everyone safe. The incidents of outbreaks or spikes in these states have been very low and absolutely no such event has been attributable to attendance at any of the many amusement and water parks that are open. Currently, New York stands as one of the safest states in terms of COVID-19 and there is every expectation that its parks can provide the same positive experience as in neighboring states.

Should New York’s amusement parks be open? Industry professionals from the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions as well as those in other neighboring states say YES. Park operators in New York want to be open and have pleaded their case to state officials but have been left in the dark. New York State has not permitted them to open but more importantly, has issued no guidance as to if and when and how they can open in the future.

A few things must be considered. Amusement and water parks provide a form of much needed and desired recreation. When considering overall health, mental health must be included in that equation. Stress levels and depression rates are high due to the virus. Recreation and the stress relieving escape provided by amusement and water parks, safely operated, is sorely needed. Additionally, these parks are local economic engines, supplying thousands of summer and skilled jobs. Jobs now unfilled, taxes not collected, and park owners without revenue while having to pay ongoing mortgages, loans and business expenses. These are serious issues, all of which are foreshadowed by issues of public health. In other words, we wouldn’t mention them if not for the fact that there is ample evidence that the parks can be operated safely in New York as they are elsewhere.



There are other related casualties to this situation as well. Take for instance Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel. Operated by three generations of the Vourderis family, it is not only a Coney Island icon but a New York City landmark known around the world. It would have celebrated its 100th anniversary this season. It is a naturally virus safe ride, completely outside, able to keep families together while isolating them from each other, as its cars are more than 20 feet apart. A celebration had been planned, which of course has not happened. We think at least this ride should be allowed to operate and celebrate this important anniversary for the Vourderis family and all who have loved the ride for all of these years.

We urge Governor Cuomo and his staff to take a closer look and look regionally. The experience is good. While of course there are issues, locally we are in a place where amusement and water parks can be safely opened. Safety and diligence are critically important. That’s where this industry shines. It is built on safety. It’s an industry built on protocols from ride safety, crowd safety, water safety, food safety, mechanical safety, operational safety and on and on every day. The COVID-19 protocols have been established and proven to work safely. New York parks should be open now.

We know that all operators are willing and more than able to follow and enforce the rules to be open in the safest environment possible. We also know that New York operators understand that should the condition in the state change, everything can be shut down again. We can work together with government to make it happen the right way. New York’s amusement and water parks seek an open dialogue to know what to expect now and in the future for the benefit of all, but especially our loyal guests.

-Eric Anderson

President

NEAAPA