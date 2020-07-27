World’s first Orbiter Water Slide opens at OCT’s Adventure Bay in Xiangyang, China

When it was time to build their latest water park, OCT Group looked, once again, to WhiteWater to provide them with groundbreaking and thrilling attractions. Having previously collaborated on 14 projects at 10 water parks throughout mainland China, OCT Group and WhiteWater have developed a flourishing partnership spanning over a decade. The latest addition to this collaboration is Adventure Bay, part of the integrated leisure resort, FABLAND, consisting of three parks and a tourist town.

An Early Fan Favourite

Opened this summer, guests at Adventure Bay have been enjoying many of WhiteWater’s most popular attractions, including a FusionFortress 10, Wave River, Extreme River, Double Wave Pool, and an impressive collection of water slides. While the park features many of our most iconic slides, such as an AquaSphere + Python Fusion, Dueling Master Blasters, and two speed slides, it’s the world’s first Orbiter that has garnered much of the limelight.

According to Mr. Li Xu, Adventure Bay’s Marketing Director, “we are delighted that the world’s first Orbiter was launched at Adventure Bay, where we have called it ‘Turbo Shuttle’. Our guests love it, it’s exciting, fresh, and fun, and it’s an unprecedented experience to ride on a raft inside it. The guests queuing in line are even more eager to try it when hearing the screams of the riders. Although the park is recently opened, ‘Turbo Shuttle’ has become one of the stars of the entire water park.”

Industry-First Innovations

A 2018 IAAPA Brass Ring Best New Product Concept Award recipient, what makes Orbiter unique is its innovative ride experience—while 360-degree loops are not new to water slides, a 360-degree ascending loop family raft ride is a first. With two exhilarating, yet completely unique, high-speed acceleration features, and the first ever open twisted drop entry, Orbiter features multiple advances in water slide design.

“It was a great honour to work with OCT again on building another larger than life water park,” said Phil Zhong, WhiteWater’s Chief Operating Officer – Asia. “Adventure Bay at OCT FABLAND is a unique park for several reasons, but the gem of the park has to be their Orbiter. OCT understand how to build successful water parks, which is why they turn to WhiteWater for innovative, crowd-pleasing, and safe attractions time and again,” continued Zhong.

